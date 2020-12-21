Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,404 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Avnet were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the first quarter valued at $4,080,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Avnet by 70.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 29,845 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Avnet by 13.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 24.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after buying an additional 80,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 187.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Oleg Khaykin bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $290,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $290,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.43.

NYSE:AVT opened at $33.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.57 and a 200 day moving average of $27.92. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $42.98.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

