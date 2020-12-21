Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Stock Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 140.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 97.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,864,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885,873 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,379,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,029,000 after buying an additional 1,830,229 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 418.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,043,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,256,000 after buying an additional 1,649,816 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,541,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,673,000 after buying an additional 1,137,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,174,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,575,000 after buying an additional 1,107,364 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $11.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average is $10.69.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.25. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. The company had revenue of $126.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

In related news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $102,230.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDN. KeyCorp upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Argus cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 173 properties and 24.4 million square feet as of September 30, 2020.

