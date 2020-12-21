Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Makes New Investment in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STEP. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,261,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $468,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,822,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,357,000.

STEP stock opened at $34.31 on Monday. StepStone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $35.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.37.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.14 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on StepStone Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on StepStone Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on StepStone Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group started coverage on StepStone Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on StepStone Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. StepStone Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

