Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stock Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 142.8% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 281.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth $92,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABG shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $142.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $319.94.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

