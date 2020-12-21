Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Position in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 92.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489,005 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth $311,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth $38,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 8.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 556.5% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,552,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $21.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.70. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $51.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.37 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. Barclays upgraded Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.16.

In other news, Director Richard Glasier acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,294.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,607,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,486,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

