Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $658,000 Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of IRM opened at $29.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average of $27.89. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 64.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $34.49.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.08 million. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.