TD Securities Raises BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Price Target to $8.50

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) had its target price upped by TD Securities from $5.50 to $8.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a $7.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackBerry from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.36.

BlackBerry stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.23. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.59.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 72.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nita C. White-Ivy sold 7,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $36,817.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,257.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 558,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $2,605,874.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,783,191 shares in the company, valued at $27,007,501.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 827,273 shares of company stock worth $3,853,961. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in BlackBerry by 35.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,103,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 287,104 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in BlackBerry by 140.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 245,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 143,577 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the third quarter worth about $2,383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

