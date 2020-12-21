Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) PT Raised to $37.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.11% from the stock’s previous close.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Targa Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Targa Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

NYSE TRGP traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $26.79. 23,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,743,406. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day moving average of $19.17. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $42.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 22.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Targa Resources news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,672.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at about $461,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 173.4% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 62.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the second quarter worth $1,224,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Targa Resources by 164.0% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 51,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 31,736 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

