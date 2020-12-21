Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Receives $25.94 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.94.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $26.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.17. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $42.13.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. Equities analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,279 shares in the company, valued at $5,562,672.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. FMR LLC grew its stake in Targa Resources by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after acquiring an additional 140,814 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 85,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 15,306 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 734,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 30,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 11,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

