Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Sells $1,257,543.04 in Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,598 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $1,257,543.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of TNDM opened at $90.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.05 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.18. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $123.74.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.16 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 22.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,523,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 27.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,720 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 36.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 279,020 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,601,000 after buying an additional 74,079 shares during the period.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
Featured Story: How is inflation measured?
Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.