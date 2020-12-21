Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Sells $1,257,543.04 in Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,598 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $1,257,543.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TNDM opened at $90.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.05 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.18. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.16 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

TNDM has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 22.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,523,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 27.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,720 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 36.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 279,020 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,601,000 after buying an additional 74,079 shares during the period.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

