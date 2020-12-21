Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) PT Raised to $225.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.62% from the stock’s current price.

TTWO has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.97.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $203.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.15. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $205.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $957.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,843.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank Trust lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% in the third quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

