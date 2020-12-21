TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) & PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Head-To-Head Comparison

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) and PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness and PennantPark Investment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness $680,000.00 315.27 -$350,000.00 N/A N/A PennantPark Investment $112.11 million 2.75 $15.93 million $0.66 6.97

PennantPark Investment has higher revenue and earnings than TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness and PennantPark Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A PennantPark Investment 0 0 3 0 3.00

PennantPark Investment has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.70%. Given PennantPark Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PennantPark Investment is more favorable than TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness.

Volatility and Risk

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PennantPark Investment has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness and PennantPark Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness N/A N/A -249.54% PennantPark Investment -16.10% 7.43% 3.00%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.5% of PennantPark Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of PennantPark Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PennantPark Investment beats TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Company Profile

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. manufactures and distributes hemp cigarettes. The company was formerly known as Molori Energy Inc. and changed its name to TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. in April 2020. TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail. It invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans. It seeks to invest in companies based in the United States. The fund seeks to invest between $10 million and $50 million in its portfolio companies. Its mezzanine loans, senior secured loans, and other investments in its portfolio companies are between $15 million and $50 million. The fund may also make non-control equity and debt investments.

