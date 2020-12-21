TaaS Reaches Market Cap of $6.81 Million (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. TaaS has a market capitalization of $6.81 million and $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TaaS has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One TaaS token can currently be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00055461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.04 or 0.00366536 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003894 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 50.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017269 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00026211 BTC.

TaaS Token Profile

TaaS (TAAS) is a token. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . The official website for TaaS is taas.fund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TaaS

TaaS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

