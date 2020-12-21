Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) SVP Sells $113,340.00 in Stock

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) SVP Ritesh Chaturbedi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $113,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,654.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Ritesh Chaturbedi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 9th, Ritesh Chaturbedi sold 3,470 shares of Systemax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $102,920.20.
- On Thursday, November 5th, Ritesh Chaturbedi sold 206 shares of Systemax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $6,153.22.
Shares of NYSE:SYX opened at $35.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.64. Systemax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Systemax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Systemax from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Systemax by 0.7% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 851,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Systemax by 23.3% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 357,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after acquiring an additional 67,514 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Systemax by 7.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 307,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after acquiring an additional 22,495 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Systemax by 35.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 246,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 64,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Systemax by 5.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 208,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. 29.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Systemax
Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.
See Also: What is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for Systemax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Systemax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.