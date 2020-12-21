Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) SVP Sells $113,340.00 in Stock

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) SVP Ritesh Chaturbedi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $113,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,654.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ritesh Chaturbedi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 9th, Ritesh Chaturbedi sold 3,470 shares of Systemax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $102,920.20.

On Thursday, November 5th, Ritesh Chaturbedi sold 206 shares of Systemax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $6,153.22.

Shares of NYSE:SYX opened at $35.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.64. Systemax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $285.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.00 million. Systemax had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Systemax Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Systemax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Systemax from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Systemax by 0.7% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 851,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Systemax by 23.3% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 357,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after acquiring an additional 67,514 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Systemax by 7.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 307,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after acquiring an additional 22,495 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Systemax by 35.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 246,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 64,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Systemax by 5.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 208,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. 29.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Systemax

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

