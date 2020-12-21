SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 53.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,409 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth $126,413,000. Abrams Bison Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the second quarter worth $83,719,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,346,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $760,135,000 after acquiring an additional 572,573 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 4,207.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 491,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,808,000 after buying an additional 479,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in SYNNEX during the third quarter valued at about $38,264,000. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Fred A. Breidenbach sold 1,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $163,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total transaction of $172,536.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,807.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,206,768. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

SNX stock opened at $82.18 on Monday. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $85.38. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNX. Raymond James raised their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cross Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Loop Capital raised their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on SYNNEX from $160.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.86.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

