Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Receives $0.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2020 // Comments off

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.43.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from $0.40 to $0.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Surge Energy stock opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.21.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Analyst Recommendations for Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF)

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.