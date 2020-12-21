Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Receives $0.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.43.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from $0.40 to $0.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Surge Energy stock opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.21.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

