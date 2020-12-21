Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 281,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,485 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHO. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 74.0% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 11,772,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,079 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1,455,484.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,391,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,278 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1,062.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,436,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,230 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 53.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,498,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,545 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter worth $13,490,000.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $10.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.64. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $14.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.71 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 26.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Marc Andrew Hoffman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $76,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SHO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

