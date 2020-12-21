Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Michelle Philpot Sells 2,383 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $147,221.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,345.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michelle Philpot also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Thursday, November 19th, Michelle Philpot sold 763 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $43,765.68.

On Friday, November 6th, Michelle Philpot sold 10,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $603,600.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Michelle Philpot sold 2,644 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $156,524.80.

RUN stock opened at $62.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $82.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,263.74 and a beta of 1.75.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $209.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 365.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,902 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 17.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.