SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of SunPower in a research report issued on Thursday, December 17th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SunPower’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SPWR. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of SunPower from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.96.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $25.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 1,275.64 and a beta of 2.22. SunPower has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $27.65.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $274.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.86 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 26.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,120,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,899,000 after acquiring an additional 654,196 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,590,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in SunPower by 23,074.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,165,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,620 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,415,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SunPower by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 829,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,378,000 after acquiring an additional 402,019 shares in the last quarter. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 69,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $1,122,737.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 14,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $281,709.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,315.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 386,802 shares of company stock valued at $6,330,702 over the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

