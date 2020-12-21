Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Trading Up 15.9%

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s stock price was up 15.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 663,744,938 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,012% from the average daily volume of 59,668,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNDL shares. Atb Cap Markets cut Sundial Growers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.25.

Get Sundial Growers alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $357.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 179.71% and a negative net margin of 362.49%. The company had revenue of $9.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.20 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sundial Growers by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 326,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 183,619 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Sundial Growers by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 19,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Sundial Growers by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 227,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 109,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

About Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sundial Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundial Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.