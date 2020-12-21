Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

INN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.29.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE INN opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $964.07 million, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.39. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $12.42.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 59,587 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 26,784 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 234,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.