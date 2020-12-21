Strs Ohio Sells 816 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shellback Capital LP grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 1.1% in the third quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 202,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 448.2% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 12,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 507.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 51,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,503,000 after acquiring an additional 43,384 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,546,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 328.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 13,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

NYSE:FCN opened at $111.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.87 and a 1-year high of $144.10.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $622.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.05 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.