Strs Ohio Sells 1,689 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,864,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885,873 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,379,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,229 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 418.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,043,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,816 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 81.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,541,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 53.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,174,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,364 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BDN. ValuEngine raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Argus downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brandywine Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.06.

In related news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $102,230.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,689 shares in the company, valued at $899,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $11.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $16.25.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $126.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.79 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 173 properties and 24.4 million square feet as of September 30, 2020.

