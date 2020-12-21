Strs Ohio Reduces Position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,551 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QGEN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 196.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,747,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,807,000 after buying an additional 1,821,007 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 52,449.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 659,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,466,000 after purchasing an additional 658,245 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 905.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 721,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,729,000 after purchasing an additional 650,114 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in QIAGEN during the second quarter worth approximately $24,226,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QIAGEN during the third quarter worth approximately $24,767,000. 61.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

NYSE:QGEN opened at $52.97 on Monday. QIAGEN has a 12-month low of $30.23 and a 12-month high of $55.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1,765.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.37.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $483.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) raised shares of QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.72.

QIAGEN Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.