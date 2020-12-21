Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,172 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.8% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $89.63 on Monday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $92.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.36.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, September 21st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In other news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $8,678,722.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 108,700 shares of company stock worth $8,720,550 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FBHS. KeyCorp upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.22.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

