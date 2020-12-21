Strs Ohio Buys 3,143 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Silgan were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 72,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Silgan alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on SLGN. KeyCorp raised Silgan from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silgan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.44.

NASDAQ SLGN opened at $36.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day moving average is $35.70. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $40.44.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 5.50%. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.