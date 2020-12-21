Strs Ohio Acquires 7,179 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 424,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 62,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 16,936 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,378,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,000. 72.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAH opened at $54.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $60.69. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.486 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays raised Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

