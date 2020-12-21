StoneCo Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 14,077 call options on the company. This is an increase of 190% compared to the average volume of 4,854 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.12. The stock had a trading volume of 33,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. StoneCo has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $84.51. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 135.95 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.55.

Get StoneCo alerts:

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.86. StoneCo had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $173.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.92 million. On average, equities analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STNE has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, 140166 raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. StoneCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STNE. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in StoneCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the third quarter worth $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 129.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.