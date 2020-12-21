StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $85.08

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $85.08 and last traded at $84.10, with a volume of 6474 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.29.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group lowered StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.45.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.55. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.95 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in StoneCo in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in StoneCo in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 129.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.