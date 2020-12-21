StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $85.08

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $85.08 and last traded at $84.10, with a volume of 6474 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.29.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group lowered StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.45.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.55. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.95 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $173.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.92 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 26.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in StoneCo in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in StoneCo in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 129.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

