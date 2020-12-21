Stolt-Nielsen’s (SOIEF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Stolt-Nielsen (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) in a research report report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

SOIEF opened at $12.45 on Friday. Stolt-Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.41.

About Stolt-Nielsen

Stolt-Nielsen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation, storage, and distribution solutions for chemicals and other bulk-liquid products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Tankers, Tank Containers, Terminals, and Stolt Sea Farm. It transports, stores, and distributes bulk-liquid chemicals, edible oils, acids, petroleum products, and other specialty liquids.

