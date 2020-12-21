Stolt-Nielsen’s (SOIEF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Stolt-Nielsen (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) in a research report report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
SOIEF opened at $12.45 on Friday. Stolt-Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.41.
About Stolt-Nielsen
