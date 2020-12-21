Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Coverage Initiated at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

STL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.92.

Shares of NYSE STL opened at $17.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.69. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $21.60.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $246.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.65 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $64,520.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,714.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the third quarter worth $171,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 25.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 142,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 29,169 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the third quarter worth $162,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 163.4% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 138,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 85,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the third quarter worth $413,000. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

