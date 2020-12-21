Stephens Raises Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $135.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price increased by Stephens from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DRI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird raised Darden Restaurants from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.64.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $116.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of -77.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.43. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $125.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.34%.

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $95,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,112.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 27.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 7.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 182,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,818,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. 82.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

