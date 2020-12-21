SteepCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $199,620.86 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 48.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded 474.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SteepCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, SouthXchange and Graviex. SteepCoin has a market capitalization of $199,620.86 and $40.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000267 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000075 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SteepCoin Coin Profile

STEEP is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

SteepCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, SouthXchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

