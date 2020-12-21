Steem (STEEM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $66.85 Million

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Steem has a market capitalization of $66.85 million and $3.94 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000759 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,683.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $320.49 or 0.01412897 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00083602 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.37 or 0.00288199 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002276 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005494 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 85.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000516 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 405,438,451 coins and its circulating supply is 388,464,357 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Steem is steem.com . Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Steem

Steem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

