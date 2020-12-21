Steem Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 21st. During the last seven days, Steem has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $66.85 million and $3.94 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000759 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,683.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.49 or 0.01412897 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00083602 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.37 or 0.00288199 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002276 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005494 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 85.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000516 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 405,438,451 coins and its circulating supply is 388,464,357 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com . The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.