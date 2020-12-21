State Street Corp Sells 20,632 Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 443,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. were worth $5,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GHL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 238.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $124,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $152,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 8.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GHL opened at $13.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average of $11.86. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $56.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.12 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

GHL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Greenhill & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

