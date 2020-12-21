State Street Corp Makes New Investment in Jamf Holding Corp. (NYSEARCA:JAMF)

State Street Corp bought a new position in Jamf Holding Corp. (NYSEARCA:JAMF) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 141,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,327,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Jamf in the third quarter worth $45,305,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jamf in the third quarter valued at $38,259,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jamf in the third quarter valued at $15,608,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jamf in the third quarter valued at $5,417,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Jamf in the third quarter valued at $5,217,000.

In related news, major shareholder Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf sold 1,064,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $34,052,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Jason Wudi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 154,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,728,134 shares of company stock valued at $375,300,288.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JAMF shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Jamf from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

NYSEARCA JAMF opened at $33.66 on Monday. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.76 and a 1-year high of $51.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day moving average of $32.49.

Jamf (NYSEARCA:JAMF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

