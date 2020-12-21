State Street Corp Has $5.60 Million Position in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,273,148 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,642 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in DURECT were worth $5,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DRRX. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DURECT by 20.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,702,639 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 292,124 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in DURECT in the third quarter worth about $58,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DURECT by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,055,839 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,036,000 after acquiring an additional 364,379 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of DURECT during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of DURECT by 1.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 456,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares during the period. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $2.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.57. DURECT Co. has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.79 and a beta of 1.76.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 33.98% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DURECT Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DRRX. TheStreet lowered shares of DURECT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of DURECT in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

