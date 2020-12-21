State Street Corp Has $5.40 Million Holdings in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,045,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 49,595 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in RPC were worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of RPC by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of RPC by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Get RPC alerts:

RES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded RPC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on RPC from $2.30 to $2.80 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. RPC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.11.

RES stock opened at $3.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $714.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.10. RPC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.10.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.04 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. On average, analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

RPC Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES).

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.