State Street Corp Has $5.13 Million Stock Position in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 998,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,467 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.24% of Quotient worth $5,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Quotient in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Quotient in the second quarter worth about $40,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Quotient in the third quarter worth about $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Quotient by 494.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 11,218 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Quotient during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QTNT opened at $7.32 on Monday. Quotient Limited has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $10.38. The stock has a market cap of $739.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.37.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.17. Equities analysts expect that Quotient Limited will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QTNT. BidaskClub upgraded Quotient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology and serological disease screening.

