State Street Corp Has $4.96 Million Stake in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.07% of Applied Therapeutics worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 510.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub lowered Applied Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on Applied Therapeutics from $64.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.43.

Shares of Applied Therapeutics stock opened at $22.90 on Monday. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $57.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.36.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.31). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $31,656.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,656.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 30,000 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $602,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,260.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,185 shares of company stock valued at $683,779 over the last ninety days. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that is in phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia; AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and AT-003 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment diabetic retinopathy.

