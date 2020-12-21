State Street Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 10.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 540,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Tricida were worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tricida by 11.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,623,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,081,000 after acquiring an additional 263,999 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tricida by 9.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,849,000 after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Tricida by 2,867.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 649,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,836,000 after acquiring an additional 627,182 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Tricida by 38.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 378,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,392,000 after acquiring an additional 105,054 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tricida by 22.8% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 238,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 44,300 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TCDA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tricida from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Tricida in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tricida in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ TCDA opened at $7.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 11.52 and a quick ratio of 11.52. Tricida, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $40.01. The company has a market capitalization of $377.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.89.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.33). On average, research analysts expect that Tricida, Inc. will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tricida news, CFO Geoffrey M. Parker bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $101,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 60,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,474.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 172,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,611.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

