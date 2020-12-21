State of Tennessee Treasury Department Takes Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACI stock opened at $15.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.34. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Northcoast Research started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Tigress Financial started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Albertsons Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Albertsons Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.24.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

