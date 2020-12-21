State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 4,042 Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,042 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 71,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 24.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 29,112 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 21.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 50,920 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

Get The Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $24.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.25. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $40.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 2.48.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $254.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.85 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. Research analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BTIG Research upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

In other news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $41,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,114.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

See Also: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF).

Receive News & Ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.