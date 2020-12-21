State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $129,000 Holdings in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) by 52.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,030 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Plantronics were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 597.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 25,981 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Plantronics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Plantronics by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Plantronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plantronics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Sidoti raised Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Plantronics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

Shares of PLT opened at $25.13 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average of $17.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.91. Plantronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $34.86.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $410.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.91 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 52.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Plantronics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

