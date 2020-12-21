State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Stake in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its position in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 55.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,768 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 1,453.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 210,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 197,244 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,339,000 after acquiring an additional 10,349 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 16,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

In related news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $260,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UEIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. TheStreet raised Universal Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $52.82 on Monday. Universal Electronics Inc. has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $56.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.51.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.17). Universal Electronics had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $153.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.66 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.