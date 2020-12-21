State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires New Shares in Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAL. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the first quarter worth about $135,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 4,761.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 23,807 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 50,727 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 23.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. 37.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMAL. TheStreet raised shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Amalgamated Bank from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amalgamated Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of AMAL opened at $14.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.01. Amalgamated Bank has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $19.98. The company has a market cap of $450.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $58.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.15 million. On average, analysts predict that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

Amalgamated Bank Profile

Amalgamated Bank engages in the provision of financial services. The firm also offers commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody solutions. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

