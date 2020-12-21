Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 60.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,428 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $841,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 382,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,730,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 23.6% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 20,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

STWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

In other news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $240,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 207,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,245.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $19.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $267.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.90%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

