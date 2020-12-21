Starbase (STAR) Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One Starbase token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Starbase has a total market cap of $198,674.67 and approximately $918.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Starbase has traded 21.8% higher against the dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00053995 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.96 or 0.00346914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00017602 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00025238 BTC.

STAR is a token. Its launch date was February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

Starbase can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

