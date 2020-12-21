Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,156 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Standex International were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Standex International in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Standex International in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Standex International in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Standex International in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 193.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $173,946.96. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SXI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Standex International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. CJS Securities raised shares of Standex International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Standex International from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.

Standex International stock opened at $76.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $941.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.36. Standex International Co. has a 52 week low of $37.50 and a 52 week high of $81.17.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $151.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.43 million. Standex International had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 9.44%. Standex International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

